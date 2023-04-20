1 injured in shooting at Tampa assisted living facility, deputies say

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning at the Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Deputies were called to the ALF located at 1818 East Fletcher Avenue shortly before 9:20 a.m. for reports of a person being shot.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue sent a crew to the scene to treat the victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

According to HCSO the suspects have been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.