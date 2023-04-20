Expand / Collapse search

1 injured in shooting at Tampa assisted living facility, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
Investigators outside an assisted living facility where one person was shot. article

Investigators outside an assisted living facility where one person was shot. 

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning at the Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Deputies were called to the ALF located at 1818 East Fletcher Avenue shortly before 9:20 a.m. for reports of a person being shot. 

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue sent a crew to the scene to treat the victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. 

According to HCSO the suspects have been located. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.