1 killed, 1 detained after Tampa home catches fire: TPD

Police in Tampa are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Monday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a residential fire at on the 1000 block of Crenshaw St. around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, police, along with crews from Tampa Fire rescue, helped people out of the home, including an adult man who died at the scene.

The victim’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officers say one person has been detained at the scene in relation to the fire.

According to TPD, while it is early in the investigation, it does not appear to be a random act of violence.