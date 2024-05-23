1 killed in crash on Dale Mabry Highway: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on Dale Mabry Highway early Thursday morning, according to police.
According to the Tampa Police Department, a single-vehicle crash occurred on South Dale Mabry Hwy between Gandy Boulevard and South Church Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
All southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Hwy in that area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.
