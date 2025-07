The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says one person died in a crash early Tuesday. It happened at Powerline Rd. and Snell Creek Rd., south of Davenport. PCSO says two vehicles were involved, but no further details on the crash have been released.



One person died after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection early Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Investigators say the crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. at Powerline Rd. and Snell Creek Rd., south of Davenport.

PCSO says one person died, but no further details on the crash have been released.