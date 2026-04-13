1 killed in fiery Pasco County crash: FHP
DADE CITY, Fla. - An early morning crash in Pasco County resulted in a car fire and a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
An unidentified male was traveling north on Blanton Road in Dade City early Monday morning.
According to FHP the driver failed to negotiate a curve south of Parrish Grove Road.
The vehicle then departed the roadway and collided with a fence and two trees.
Upon impact, troopers said the vehicle caught fire and severely burned the driver.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from a Florida Highway Patrol press release.