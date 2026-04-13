1 killed in fiery Pasco County crash: FHP

The Brief An early morning crash kills one in Pasco County. Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire and severely burned the driver. The identity of the driver is unknown at the time of this report.



An early morning crash in Pasco County resulted in a car fire and a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

An unidentified male was traveling north on Blanton Road in Dade City early Monday morning.

According to FHP the driver failed to negotiate a curve south of Parrish Grove Road.

The vehicle then departed the roadway and collided with a fence and two trees.

Upon impact, troopers said the vehicle caught fire and severely burned the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released.