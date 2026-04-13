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1 killed in fiery Pasco County crash: FHP

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Published  April 13, 2026 1:30pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • An early morning crash kills one in Pasco County.
    • Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire and severely burned the driver.
    • The identity of the driver is unknown at the time of this report. 

DADE CITY, Fla. - An early morning crash in Pasco County resulted in a car fire and a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

An unidentified male was traveling north on Blanton Road in Dade City early Monday morning.

According to FHP the driver failed to negotiate a curve south of Parrish Grove Road. 

The vehicle then departed the roadway and collided with a fence and two trees.

Upon impact, troopers said the vehicle caught fire and severely burned the driver. 

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article was gathered from a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Pasco CountyCrime and Public Safety