1 killed in fire at Citrus County home

By
Published  February 19, 2025 10:01am EST
Citrus County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Citrus County crews found a body inside a home destroyed by fire late Tuesday, officials said.
    • Firefighters fought the flames off Smilax Ct. in the Sugarmill Woods community.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SUGARMILL WOODS, Fla. - One person died in a fire that destroyed a Citrus County home late Tuesday, fire officials said.

What we know:

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a home off Smilax Ct. in the Sugarmill Woods community shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flames spread throughout the home and caused the roof to collapse, officials said.

CCFR said crews found a body in the home once it was safe to search inside.

One person died in a fire that destroyed a home in the Sugarmill Woods community, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name or age of the person who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.

