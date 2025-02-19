1 killed in fire at Citrus County home

The Brief Citrus County crews found a body inside a home destroyed by fire late Tuesday, officials said. Firefighters fought the flames off Smilax Ct. in the Sugarmill Woods community. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



One person died in a fire that destroyed a Citrus County home late Tuesday, fire officials said.

What we know:

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a home off Smilax Ct. in the Sugarmill Woods community shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flames spread throughout the home and caused the roof to collapse, officials said.

CCFR said crews found a body in the home once it was safe to search inside.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name or age of the person who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.

