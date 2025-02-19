1 killed in fire at Citrus County home
SUGARMILL WOODS, Fla. - One person died in a fire that destroyed a Citrus County home late Tuesday, fire officials said.
What we know:
According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a home off Smilax Ct. in the Sugarmill Woods community shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Flames spread throughout the home and caused the roof to collapse, officials said.
CCFR said crews found a body in the home once it was safe to search inside.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the name or age of the person who died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.
