1 killed in Polk County train crash: Deputies

A collision between a cargo train and a pickup truck killed one person in north Lakeland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It occurred around 3:25 p.m. on the tracks parallel to Kathleen Road, between Deeson and Spivey Roads.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck died in the crash. They do not believe anyone else was in the pickup truck and added that the train was not hauling cargo at the time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

