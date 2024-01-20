1 man in critical condition after St. Petersburg house catches fire, crews say

article

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a St. Petersburg home caught on fire Saturday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Around 2:15 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says crews responded to the 2800 block of 16th Ave N. According to officials, there were reports of smoke coming from a house.

Firefighters say there was a fire in the kitchen of a single-family home.

The fire was extinguished quickly, according to crews. Authorities say the adult male victim was found during a search and taken out of the home.

SPFR paramedics immediately began treatment and took him to Bayfront Health in critical condition, according to officials.

SPFR says the fire is under investigation. Authorities say the Fire Investigator is responding and there is currently no cause for the fire.