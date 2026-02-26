Missing Florida man found stuck in mud without food or water for days: PFD

article

The backstory:

Andrew Giddens, 36, of Jacksonville, was reported missing earlier this month after friends and family didn’t hear from him.

Earlier this week, deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office located Giddens vehicle on the side of the road outside Vulcan Sand Plant near Paran Church Road and SR 100 in Melrose.

Dig deeper:

Two days later, Giddens was found inside the sand plant, stuck in mud.

First responders said Giddens had been stuck in the mud for several days without food or water as freezing temperatures began to set in.

Crews from the Palatka Fire Department, Putnam County Fire Rescue, and the Melrose Fire Department spent two to three hours working to rescue Giddens.

What's next:

Giddens is expected to make a full recovery.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Giddens entered the sand plant or how he became stuck in the mud.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Palatka Fire Department wrote, "This rescue shows the power of mutual aid, training, and dedication. We are grateful for the bravery and professionalism of everyone involved."