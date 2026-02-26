Florida Senate unanimously passes e-bike crackdown, caps speeds near pedestrians

The Brief Florida lawmakers unanimously passed a bill placing new speed limits and safety rules on electric bicycles. Riders would be prohibited from going faster than 10 mph on sidewalks or pedestrian areas when within 50 feet of a person. The bill also creates a statewide Micromobility Device Safety Task Force and requires law enforcement to track all micromobility-related crashes.



The Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved CS/SB 382, a measure aimed at tightening regulations on electric bicycles and other micromobility devices.

Under the proposal, riders operating an electric bicycle on a sidewalk or in an area designated for pedestrians would be barred from exceeding 10 miles per hour if a pedestrian is within 50 feet. Riders on shared pathways not adjacent to roadways must yield to pedestrians and provide an audible signal before passing. This includes paths in parks and recreational areas.

Violations would be treated as noncriminal traffic infractions, punishable as nonmoving violations.

Dig deeper:

The bill also requires the Florida Highway Patrol and every police department and sheriff’s office in the state to maintain a list of all traffic crashes involving micromobility devices.

The data must include:

The date and time of the crash

The class of electric bicycle involved, if applicable

The age of the operator

Whether the operator held a valid Florida driver’s license or learner’s permit

Law enforcement agencies would submit reports to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which must then compile and deliver a statewide summary to the governor and legislative leaders.

READ: E-Motos vs. E-Bikes: Police and doctors warn Florida families about dangers, consequences

Big picture view:

The measure creates the Micromobility Device Safety Task Force within the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The task force will include representatives from law enforcement, local governments, the micromobility industry, and the medical community. Its mission is to review state laws and recommend changes to improve safety and reduce injuries and fatalities involving electric bicycles and scooters.

The group must submit its recommendations to state leaders by Oct. 1, 2026, after which the task force will expire.

The bill passed the Senate 37-0 after being read a third time and amended. It now moves to the Florida House for consideration.

What's next:

If signed into law, most provisions would take effect upon becoming law, with certain sections scheduled to begin July 1, 2026.