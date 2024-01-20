Expand / Collapse search
60-foot-deep sinkhole opens in front of Highland City home: PCFR

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

HIGHLAND CITY, Fla. - According to Polk County Fire Rescue, an approximately 15 feet wide by 60 feet-deep sinkhole opened in front of a Polk County home on Saturday.

Officials say the sinkhole is on Royal Crest Drive in Highland City.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Firefighters say the street is open, and the sinkhole does not pose an imminent threat to the county roadway.

According to authorities, PCFR will continue monitoring the situation over the coming days. 