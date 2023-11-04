1 man killed after 3 men enter Tampa home, police investigating

article

Police are searching for suspects after a man was found unresponsive in a Lowry Park Central neighborhood home early Saturday morning, according to TPD.

Officers say they responded to the 8400 block of N. Dexter Ave around 1:47 a.m. after getting reports that someone had been shot. Officials found a male victim in his late 20s inside the home.

According to police, first responders tried to help the victim, but he died at the hospital.

Investigators say three men entered the home without permission and demanded money from the man who died. After firing several rounds, the suspects fled the scene, according to authorities.

Officials say there is no public safety threat related to this incident. Detectives say they are working to identify the suspects and figure out what led to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.