'We need justice': Tampa father mourns loss of second child to gun violence after Ybor City shooting

A Tampa father is mourning the life of his second child lost to gun violence after last weekend's deadly shooting in Ybor City.

Emmitt Wilson said his son, 14-year-old Elijah, was one of two people killed in a shooting on 7th Avenue in Ybor City early Sunday morning. On top of the most recent loss of his child, he said he lost his daughter back in 2014 after a shooting as well.

"I have already lost a child to gun violence in 2014," Wilson said. "And now here it is again. I have to go through this again in 2023 with my baby boy, Elijah Wilson."

The Tampa Police Department arrested Tyrell Phillips, 22, and charged him with two counts of second degree murder. Police are still searching for two other suspects in the shooting.

Wilson said he is angry, frustrated and devastated. He said Elijah was a good kid who got into a life-ending situation with the wrong people.

Wilson said Elijah was a standout football player.

"He was pretty good on that field," Wilson said. "They call him Slim Jim, because he was a skinny guy on the run. But, he loved to play football, basketball, was the average kid, you know, games, video games."

Wilson said Elijah was like most teenagers, and loved hanging out with friends.

"This time and era, kids listen more to their friends than they listen to the ones that truly love them," he said.

Wilson said that cost Elijah his life early Sunday morning.

"He wasn't a bad person," Wilson said. "He was very respectful. He was loving."

Wilson said he wasn’t home when Elijah’s friends called him, and he decided to go out over the weekend.

"And this day he left the house, and he left us," he said. "I'm lost right now."

As a single father, Wilson said he tried to do everything he could on his own to keep his kids on track.

"I try much as I can to try to talk to him and to tell him about being around these type of guys," he said. "You know, ‘Please listen to me. They don't mean you no good. Listen to your father. I've been there. I've done that. I know you know the street life, but I have made changes in my life. And I just wanted my son to do better."

Elijah’s cousin, Keaira Grooms, said they have a very close family. She said Elijah’s death has been devastating to the family.

"We're doing the best we can to help the children, to let them know that we love them, we care, but we can only reach so far, you know?" Grooms said.

In some of the darkest moments of their lives, Elijah’s family wants to find a light.

Grooms said they want to work with the community to create more spaces and areas for kids to socialize and get out of the house safely. She said they also want to connect more children with positive role models.

"And we as parents just act, take accountability and follow up and do what we need to do as parents to keep that going," she said.

Wilson said he hopes this serves as a lesson for other kids and teenagers.

"We want answers," Wilson said. "We need justice. We need peace. We need to come together."

At Thursday’s Tampa City Council meeting, councilors discussed a possible curfew in Ybor City for minors, which Elijah’s family said they would have supported. Councilors requested a report of safety in Ybor City from TPD officials.