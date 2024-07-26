Man accused of soliciting undercover Polk County detective at park

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An undercover operation at a Polk County park landed one man in jail.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it had received complaints about lewd activity at Saddle Creek Park and Gator Creek Preserve, so the agency set up the undercover investigation.

On Thursday, an undercover detective was approached by 67-year-old Pablo Coronado at Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland around 9:25 a.m., according to PCSO.

After a brief conversation, the deputy said Coronado made unsolicited physical contact and expressed willingness to engage in sexual acts.

Pablo Coronado mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Coronado expressed remorse upon his arrest and admitted to going to the park to commit lewd acts.

"This is a family park, a place where parents bring their children to make pleasant memories," stated Sheriff Grady Judd. "They don't want their children witnessing behavior like this. That's why we do these undercover operations at various parks across the county. We want our community to be a safe place for parents to raise their children."

Coronado was charged with offering/agreeing to commit a lewd act and simple battery.

He was also issued a 10-year trespass warning for all Polk County Parks.

