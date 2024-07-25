Rapper busted for speeding more than 85 mph in Polk County had drugs, bible in car: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A rapper is headed back to jail after troopers say they found drugs in his car when he was pulled over for speeding in Polk County.

A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol said he pulled over two vehicles on Wednesday night after he clocked two vehicles speeding on Highway 60 in Lake Wales.

According to the trooper, one vehicle was going 96 miles an hour and the other was traveling 86 miles per hour.

An affidavit shows that the trooper gave the driver who was speeding at 96 miles an hour a citation after seeing that they had no warrants.

The second driver, who has since been identified as Brice Larome Chaney, did not have a valid driver’s license, according to FHP.

After arresting Chaney, the trooper said he found 20 grams of cannabis along with plastic bags in the trunk of the vehicle in a backpack.

An evidence photograph shows a Bible was also found in Chaney’s car.

According to FHP, Chaney told the trooper that the drugs were his for recreational use and that he was not going to sell them.

When asked where he got the drugs, Chaney replied he is a rapper and a lot of people give him "stuff," according to an affidavit.

According to FHP, Chaney has previously been convicted for driving with a suspended license three times, possession of ecstasy, criminal damage to property, trespassing, and driving without a valid license.

Chaney was taken to the Polk County Jail.

