10 injured after 2 boats collide off Anna Maria Island: Officials

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating a boat crash that sent 10 people to the hospital on Sunday.

According to officials in Manatee County, a 50-foot racer-style boat with one person on board and a 24-foot bow runner boat with 10 people, including six children, on board collided in the Intercoastal off Anna Maria Island shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say of the 10 people taken to the hospital, nine sustained minor injuries while one was critically injured in the crash.

West Manatee County Fire Rescue says a 41-year-old woman suffered multiple lacerations to her head and face.

READ: Child dies following dirt bike crash at Dade City Motocross, police say

West Manatee Fire Rescue, Manatee County Marine Rescue, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Manatee County EMS, North River Fire District, and Holmes Beach Police Department all responded to the crash.

While crews were off-loading patients involved in the boat crash at the Kingfish Boat Ramp on Holmes Beach, officials say a boat arrived at the ramp with one person on it who had been bitten by a shark.

Rodney Kwiatkowski, Fire Marshal at West Manatee Fire Rescue District, said the man had been bitten while on the north end of the island. He added that the man was taken to Blake Hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.