11-year-old killed in Motocross accident in Dade City, police say

The Dade City Police Department is investigating an incident at the Dade City Motocross that left an 11-year-old dead on Sunday morning.

Police say at around 10 a.m.; several individuals were at the motocross track practicing on dirt bikes.

An 11-year-old crashed after completing a jump on a track and was able to start picking up his dirt bike to move off the track, according to authorities.

As the eleven-year-old was picking up his bike, another individual jumped the same hill, striking him in the upper body as he came back onto the track, police said.

The medic on scene requested that the Pasco County Fire Rescue be called due to the child's injuries to his shoulder area.

Upon arriving on the scene, Pasco County Fire Rescue requested for the child to be transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

Police say that at 1:58 p.m., the Dade City Police Department was notified by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office that the child had passed away.