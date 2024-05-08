Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcon 9 rocket carried 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:42 p.m.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 06: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 06, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is carrying 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The satellites are for Starlink's internet satellite constellation system. According to the company's website, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

SpaceX says this is the third flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-8 and a Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

