10-year-old motorcycle passenger injured, driver killed in crash with car in Bradenton

A 10-year-old boy was hurt and his father was killed when their motorcycle crashed with a white sedan on 14th Street W/US 41 in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday afternoon near the intersection with 57th Avenue West. FHP said the boy was riding on the back of the motorcycle.

Images from the scene show the motorcycle partially underneath the rear passenger-side wheel of a white sedan.

FHP asked drivers to avoid the area of US 41 and 57th Ave. W.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.