100-acre brush fire sparks after controlled burn gets out of control in Plant City

The Brief A brush fire in Plant City is burning about 100 acres in Plant City after firefighters said a controlled burn got out of control. No structures have been damaged, and no injuries are currently reported by fire crews. Henry George Road has been closed down from Old Hopewell Road to just north of Keysville Road.



A Plant City brush fire burned about 100 acres after firefighters said a controlled burn got out of control.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they were battling the massive blaze, which was near Henry George Road. Fire officials said the controlled burn got out of control just before 2 p.m., which is when they received multiple 911 calls reporting the incident.

The brush fire, which is now under control, was impacting both the east and west sides of Henry George Road, south of Old Hopewell Road and north of Keysville Road, according to fire crews. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported by fire crews.

HCFR had 29 units deployed to the fire, and they said they are coordinating efforts with the Florida Forest Service and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. HCSO assisted with aerial water drops, officials said.

Henry George Road was closed down from Old Hopewell Road to just north of Keysville Road as a precaution while crews battled the fire.

