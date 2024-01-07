$10K reward offered for information about St. Petersburg hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman

The St. Petersburg Police Department announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 3.

According to the police department, officers found the Cadillac SRX SUV that hit 70-year-old Karen Moorefield.

Authorities say the Cadillac that hit Moorefield while she was crossing 22nd Avenue North near 41st St is a 2013 Maroon/red SRX SUV.

According to investigators, after Moorefield was hit around 6:45 p.m., the SUV fled the scene of the crash.

Officers are still looking for additional information. Anyone who may have seen the maroon/red Cadillac SRX the evening of the crash or has any information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780.