Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Pete: Investigators

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on 22nd Avenue North and 41st Street in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The St. Pete Police Department said the vehicle hit the pedestrian just before 7 p.m. and drove off after.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, according to officers.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have been a Cadillac SUV, and they said it has front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 893-7780.