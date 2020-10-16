10K rounds of ammunition, 100lbs of black powder, oxygen tanks found in Venice home after explosion

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said more than 100 pounds of explosive material was inside the Venice home that caught fire after an explosion Thursday.

The home on Sunset Beach Drive was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived Thursday afternoon.

They reported hearing the pops of exploding ammunition as the fire burned through the house and garage. Nearby residences had to be temporarily evacuated.

The garage is where two people were apparently hand-filling rounds of ammunition when the fire started.

The sheriff's office said there were approximately 10,000 rounds and about 100 pounds of black powder inside the garage.

Investigators said they also found tanks filled with oxygen and acetylene -- both of which are highly flammable.

Firefighters said the two people in the home were severely burned during the fire. Their conditions were not released Friday.

Firefighters got the two-alarm fire under control by using unmanned monitors to spray water on the structure.