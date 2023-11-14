Florida boy, 11, said he fabricated bomb threat because of TikTok: deputies

An 11-year-old student at Umatilla Middle School is facing serious charges after making a fake bomb threat during class last Wednesday, and the boy admitted it was all for fame on TikTok.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35, the boy stood up in class during the second period and said, "THERE IS A BOMB ON CAMPUS."

He was taken to the main office where the boy admitted to deputies "he made the statement because of a [TikTok]." He explained, "[TikTok] has you yell out statements to get points." He ultimately told deputies, "It was only a joke and there is no bomb."

Still, deputies had to evacuate the sixth-grade building, the gym, and the cafeteria to complete a search before letting students return.

While kids making threats at school is nothing new, what's so concerning now is the speed and scale others on social media promote these behaviors, according to Pamela Wisniewski, a former University of Central Florida professor and now endowed associate professor at Vanderbilt University's Department of Computer Science.

In August, for example, a police department in Kentucky issued a warning to parents after three students made similar fake bomb threats for TikTok.

"It's really important that we don't just try to stick our heads in the sand or think that it's going to go away or think that we can completely restrict it altogether," she said.

One of the underlying causes of young people participating in these behaviors, Wisniewski says, is the need for attention and popularity.

"Making sure that underlying need for our kid is met, giving them the sense of belonging they need and the feeling that people like them and care about them, that's the best way for risk prevention," she said.

Additionally, educating children about the dangers and consequences of participating in these online challenges is just as important.

"Just as we talk to our kids about peer pressure for drugs and sex, we need to start doing that in terms of the influences that they may see online," Wisniewski said.

The student in Wednesday's incident was taken to the Lake County Jail for processing before being handed over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

He was charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, which is a felony, along with disruption of a school function, which is a misdemeanor.