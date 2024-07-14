12-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Pinellas Park, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Pinellas Park Police Department says a 12-year-old boy was shot on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, police officers went to the 11600 Blk of 59th Street around 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Authorities say the 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

According to officers, it is still early in the investigation, but the incident is not random and there is no threat to the community.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to this incident.

