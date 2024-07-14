1 hospitalized after shooting in Holiday, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One adult was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they are investigating the shooting that happened in the Baillies Bluff Rd. area of Holiday around 4:20 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, deputies believe multiple subjects were involved in an altercation which led to a shooting.

Authorities say the adult who was hospitalized has non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, this appears to be an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

