13-year-old dead after being hit by Amtrak train in Avon Park, deputies say

Just 11 minutes after the school bell rang, Highlands County deputies responded to a deadly Amtrak passenger train crash involving a child.

The sheriff's office identified the 13-year-old as Malik K. Pearson, a 7th grader at Avon Park Middle School. The railroad crossing is located at West Bell Street and South Feagin Avenue, which is less than half a mile from the school.

According to deputies, dispatch was alerted to the crash at 3:21 p.m. The school bell that indicates the end of the day for students rang at 3:10 p.m. The Amtrack as heading north at the time of the crash.

Detectives said they are still trying to determine what led up to the crash.

School district officials said counselors and pastors were at the site shortly after to provide support. Additional counseling resources will be made available Tuesday.

"There are no words that can capture how devastating this is to our community and schools," said Sheriff Paul Blackman and Superintendent Brenda Longshore in a short statement. "Our prayers are with Malik’s family and friends, and we will make counselors, victim advocates, therapy dogs and any other help available to anyone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy."