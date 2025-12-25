Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash on Christmas Eve

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A 55-year-old Holiday man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

FHP says a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Holiday Lake Drive. An SUV, driven by a 41-year-old Plant City woman, was traveling northbound on Solar Drive.

Troopers say at the intersection of the two roadways, the motorcycle was passing other traffic at high speeds.

At 3:16 p.m., the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle and was hit by the bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries, FHP said.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.