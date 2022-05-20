13-year-old arrested after firing gunshot during Palmetto High football game

A Bradenton teen was identified as the suspect who fired a weapon when a fight broke out during a high school football game, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred during the game at Palmetto High on Wednesday night. Investigators said a fight occurred, which stemmed from an ongoing feud among a group of teenage boys. The 13-year-old suspect was part of that group.

As school employees and officers attempted to break up the fight near the sidelines, a single gunshot was heard around 9:30 p.m., towards the end of the game.

That night, investigators said they identified a person of interest and executed a search warrant at the teen's home. They said they found the gun used during the fight.

The 13-year-old was arrested.

In addition, Palmetto police said a separate firearm was found on the ground near the sidelines and are trying to determine who dropped it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or at manateecrimestoppers.com.