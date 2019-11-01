13-year-old arrested for comment about "shooting up" Azalea Middle School

Police in St. Petersburg say an eighth-grader was arrested Friday for making a threat against his school.

According to police, the 13-year-old Azalea Middle School student made a "threatening statement" to classmates that he planned to dress up as a school shooter and "shoot up the school." Someone then shared his comments on social media.

School resources officers found out and began an investigation. They ended up charging the boy with making a false report of a bomb or firearm, a felony.

“The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students,” a department spokesperson offered. “Threatening comments/posts will always be investigated.”