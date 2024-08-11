13-year-old Tampa girl hit, killed by teen driver: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 13-year-old Tampa girl was hit and killed in Hillsborough County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy from Gibsonton was driving a Chevy Silverado northbound on US-41 just before 11 p.m.

According to troopers, north of Big Bend Road, the 13-year-old entered the path of the truck and was hit.

Authorities say she died at the scene of the crash.

