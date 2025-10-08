Historic Anna Maria Island cottage makes its way to new location

The Brief The 1920 cottage was moved from Willow Avenue to Sato Real Estate on Pine Avenue on Anna Maria Island. The cottage took about an hour and a half to move nearly a mile to its new location. Jason Sato, one of the owners of Sato Real Estate, said it was important to his family to preserve the piece of island history.



Traffic on Anna Maria Island was a bit backed up Wednesday morning, not because of tourists, but because of a house.

It was a large undertaking to move the century-old beach cottage nearly a mile down the road. The home was spared from demolition and given new purpose.

Local perspective:

Making its way from 106 Willow Avenue in Anna Maria Island, the 1920 historic cottage caught the attention of everyone.

"It’s just inching it’s way through, and it’s just mesmerizing to see it come down a main street," said Pam Matthews from Venice.

Crews worked to make way for the cottage. They temporarily removed signs and even cut back tree branches. The near mile journey lasted about an hour and a half.

"We are watching it come around the corner, and it's just barely touching the edges of trees, and it’s just interesting all the equipment that has to be here to make sure it goes safely. It’s amazing," said Matthews.

Big picture view:

Once on Pine Avenue, the cottage made its way to its new home at Sato Real Estate.

"It's been awesome, honestly. Everything I tell people, it honestly was fate, how it all worked out," said Jason Sato, one of the owners of Sato Real Estate. "It’s one thing to move the cottage, but it actually had to fit, and it had to meet the setbacks and all the lot requirements and lot coverage. When we ran the numbers, it fit."

The backstory:

Sato and his family own Sato Real Estate, and he's a lifelong islander and had plans to expand their offices, when Frank Agnelli with Mason Martin Builders told him about the cottage. Its previous owners were expanding and elevating their property, but their hearts remained heavy thinking that it would be torn down.

That's when Jason and his family stepped in.

"Being an islander and growing up out here, we want to do whatever we can to preserve the island, and that’s why I’m excited about this. You hate to see a cottage like this or even Roser Cottage get torn down," said Sato. "The fact that we were able to save it and preserve a piece of history for the island was, we were just really excited to do it."

What's next:

The cottage will now serve as Sato Real Estate's Sales Office. A reminder of the island's past while serving its future.

"The island, when it comes together, it can be so powerful, and we live in an incredible community, and it’s awesome we could save this cottage," said Sato.