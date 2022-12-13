14-year-old arrested for fatally shooting woman outside party in Tampa, police say

article

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside a party in Tampa back on October 29, according to police.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department said they responded to a 911 call about shots fired at the Chamberlain Plaza on Busch Boulevard just after midnight on October 29. Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot of the business plaza, according to Tampa police.

About 20 minutes later, officers said they received a 911 call from a gas station on West Waters Avenue about a woman who was shot in the upper body. TPD said the woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when officers arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts to save her life, the police department said.

Two others who were in the vehicle said the victim left a music recording studio in the Chamberlain Plaza. Police said at the same time she was leaving, a teen party was going on at another venue inside the plaza.

As a dark-colored vehicle drove into the parking lot, shots were fired toward the car by two people on foot in the parking lot, according to officers. The victim was struck in the line of fire and was not connected to the party or the shooters.

TPD detectives identified the 14-year-old, who is not being named because of their age, as the suspect through surveillance video. The teen is accused of firing shots at the vehicle, hitting the front passenger side of the car where the victim was seated, investigators said.

The teen had just been released from a juvenile detention facility six days before the shooting for having a firearm as a minor, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

TPD officials said the 14-year-old suspect was arrested Monday on felony manslaughter with a firearm, shooting at a vehicle and minor in possession of a firearm.

Tampa police are continuing to investigate this fatal shooting and are working to identify others connected to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (813) 231-6130.