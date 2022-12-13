Body found in Tampa Bay under bridge to Davis Islands; TPD investigating

article

Human remains were found in near the bridges going to Davis Islands and Tampa police are trying to determine how the person died.

Tampa PD said the deceased adult male was found floating under the Colombia Drive Bridge to Davis Islands after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A police marine unit was on the scene, collecting evidence from the water about 15 yards from Bayshore Boulevard.

Investigators said there were no apparent signs of foul play, but a cause of death had not been determined.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tampa PD marine units gather evidence where human remains were found in Tampa Bay, near Davis Islands.

It's the third body to be discovered in the water in the Tampa Bay area in the past several days.

St. Petersburg police said a missing 42-year-old Tampa man was identified as the body that was discovered Monday in a retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.

Meanwhile, federal agents are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trash bag floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key over the weekend.