14-year-old bicyclist killed in New Port Richey crash

article

Trooper said a teen died after being struck by a Jeep SUV in New Port Richey.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:24 a.m. at Moon Lake Road and Slidell Street. Investigators said the 14-year-old was traveling east on Slidell Street at the intersection. Meanwhile, the Jeep, driven by a 61-year-old woman, was traveling north on Moon Lake Road approaching the intersection.

Troopers said the teen started crossing the road, entered the path of the Jeep, and was struck. The 14-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and passed away.

The child’s identity has not been released.

The view from SkyFOX shows a black Jeep SUV near the intersection. Several law enforcement officials were seen navigating traffic.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Advertisement



