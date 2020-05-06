14-year-old shot in Largo, deputies say

A teenager had minor injuries following a shooting at a Largo home, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a report of the shooting, and responded at the home in the 11300 block of 122nd Terrace North in Largo around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the left hand and arm. Deputies said two juvenile male suspects fled in a vehicle.

The teen victim was taken to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said they are looking for the suspects and don't believe there is a threat to the public.

