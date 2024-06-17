14-year-old arrested in sexual battery of 91-year-old Reddick woman, sheriff says

Authorities in Marion County have made an arrest in a home intrusion and rape investigation in which a 91-year-old Reddick woman was awakened from her sleep and assaulted, detectives said.

Forensic investigators with the Marion County Sheriff's Office positively identified the suspect as a 14-year-old boy.

Deputies said that early Sunday, June 9, the victim was awakened around midnight to find an intruder in her home. The woman was beaten and sexually battered by the suspect, investigators said.

Through DNA evidence, investigators were able to track down a suspect, and during an interview with detectives, the sheriff's office said the teenager admitted to unlawfully entering the victim’s home.

"I told everyone last week that we would find the person responsible, and we have," Sheriff Billy Woods said. "I’m very proud of the hard work that my detectives and forensics team have done on this case to bring about a quick closure."

Sheriff Woods described the incident as an act of "unimaginable violence."

"It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee," the sheriff added. "Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully, his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts."

Sheriff Woods said the people of Reddick had shown "resilience and support for us and their community" throughout the investigation.

A reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. However, the sheriff's office did not offer any additional details.

The teen has been taken into custody and delivered to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

