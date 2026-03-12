Florida father with more than 30 arrests accused of giving child LSD

article

The Brief A child who was found disoriented in a Florida parking lot told deputies their dad gave them acid. Other children said their dad would often pressure them into doing drugs with him. Jeffery Rivenburg was charged with two counts of child neglect without causing great bodily harm, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking LSD, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.



A Florida father is back in jail after deputies said he gave his child acid.

What we know:

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they went to a Fort Myers grocery store around 5:45 a.m. to investigate reports of a child lying in the parking lot.

After being taken to an area hospital, deputies said the child told them that the father gave them acid.

According to LCSO, other children told deputies that their father would give them drugs and pressure them into using them.

Dig deeper:

The father, Jeffery Rivenburg, was located at a hotel, where deputies said they found fentanyl, LSD, cocaine and marijuana inside his room.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect without causing great bodily harm, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking LSD, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Deputies said Rivenburg has been booked into jail more than 30 times for charges including multiple drug offenses, battery, theft, and burglary.

What we don't know:

The age of the child is unknown.