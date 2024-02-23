14-year-old with loaded gun arrested at Palmetto High School after trying to dodge weapon detector: PPD

A 9th grader is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded pistol to Palmetto High School on Friday morning.

According to the Palmetto Police Department, school guardians approached the 14-year-old after he tried to get around the school’s weapons detection system.

Police say as the guardians reached the teen, they saw the gun and took it away from him.

He was then taken into custody by police officers, who say the boy told them he had the firearm to defend himself as he walked to and from school.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The teen has been charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus.

