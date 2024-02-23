Sheriff's deputies respond to Holiday for person barricaded inside a home

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a suspicious incident on Friday morning.

According to PCSO, a person was seen inside a home in violation of a domestic violence injunction. The situation is unfolding in a home in the Fairmont Drive area of Holiday.

The person is alone in the home and is refusing to come out. It is believed the subject has a gun on them, according to deputies.

Out of an abundance of caution, Gulfside Elementary School is on controlled campus status at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.