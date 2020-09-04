14th heat advisory issued this summer for Tampa Bay; doubling total from 2019

Once again, it will be a steamy day in Tampa Bay, and it brings another heat advisory for the region.

Friday's advisory from the National Weather Service brings the total number of issued heat advisories to 14 for this summer. Last summer, there was a total of 7.

"I'm going to go out on a limb and say it's been hotter this summer than last summer," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Under today's advisory, the heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, could feel like it's up to 110 degrees between noon and 6 p.m.

"Yesterday, it felt, in Sebring, like it was 100 degrees in the morning," Osterberg explained. "The same thing is going to happen again today. I was outside 2 p.m., maybe 3 p.m., yesterday and you just felt it. We didn't get any thunderstorms to cool it off."

The rain forecast is encouraging, to help bring some cooler relief, but most of it will probably come after Labor Day. Because of this, there will likely be heat advisories through Monday.

"By the time we get rain chances back up a little bit, the high temperatures will drop a few degrees so that will make a difference as well," Osterberg said. "Plan on a very, very hot and steamy Labor Day weekend."