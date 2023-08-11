$15.4 million Parrish Community Park coming to Manatee County

article

Some see an empty field, but 11 ½ acres off Ft. Hamer Road will soon be transformed into the Parrish Community Park.

"Words cannot describe the excitement of this happening in Parrish," said Norma Kennedy.

Norma Kennedy is the Vice President of the Parrish Civic Association. She helped plan and was a part of the groundbreaking on Friday.

"We waited a long time. A long time and this is going to be the gathering place for all of us out here that live out here," she told FOX 13.

The $15.4 million dollar park will help connect the community first established in the 1800s. Parrish continues to experience growth and is one of the fastest growing communities in the county.

"It’s going to see the history and the old and the new coming together for the future," said Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher.

An observation tower, walking trails, splash park, play grounds and more will make up part of phase 1 of the park.

"You’re going to have a great amphitheater, awesome concerts and an awesome splash pad as well. Moms and parents can bring their kids, and enjoy the afternoon out and kids will love it," shared Commissioner Satcher.

It’s just the beginning for the Parrish community. Manatee County is looking into phase 2 for the park.

It would include an aquatics center with two swimming pools. They will also discuss approving soccer fields for the park.

"We don’t have a community center, we have a place now that we can gather and enjoy each other, meet our neighbors, love on the children and just have a great time," said Kennedy.