15-year-old hospitalized after e-dirt bike crash: PPPD

The Brief A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being rear-ended while riding an e-dirt bike. The driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. The Pinellas Park Police Department said the e-dirt bike did not have any lights and was traveling along traffic lanes.



The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a crash after a 15-year-old was rear-ended while riding an e-dirt bike.

What we know:

PPPD said the crash happened around 8:55 p.m. Friday night. The e-dirt bike, ridden by a 15-year-old, was traveling west on 70th Avenue in the travel lanes. At the same time, a pickup truck, driven by Michael Smith, 71, was also traveling in the westbound lanes.

Officers say the e-dirt bike was not equipped with lights, and the pickup truck rear ended the bike while it was in motion.

The teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say Smith remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither speed nor impairment are factors.

What we don't know:

This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

E-dirtbike Safety

PPPD wanted to remind the community that e-dirt bikes are dangerous and not legal to operate on the roadways of Florida.

All e-bikes must be equipped with operational pedals and not exceed 28 MPH.