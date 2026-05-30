15-year-old hospitalized after e-dirt bike crash: PPPD
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a crash after a 15-year-old was rear-ended while riding an e-dirt bike.
What we know:
PPPD said the crash happened around 8:55 p.m. Friday night. The e-dirt bike, ridden by a 15-year-old, was traveling west on 70th Avenue in the travel lanes. At the same time, a pickup truck, driven by Michael Smith, 71, was also traveling in the westbound lanes.
Officers say the e-dirt bike was not equipped with lights, and the pickup truck rear ended the bike while it was in motion.
The teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say Smith remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither speed nor impairment are factors.
What we don't know:
This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
E-dirtbike Safety
PPPD wanted to remind the community that e-dirt bikes are dangerous and not legal to operate on the roadways of Florida.
All e-bikes must be equipped with operational pedals and not exceed 28 MPH.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.