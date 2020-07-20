16-year-old boy shot in Tarpon Springs, police say

A teenager in Tarpon Springs is expected to survive after he was shot Sunday night.

Tarpon Springs police said they received a report of the shooting Sunday, and arrived in the area of East Oakwood Avenue and South Disston Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found the 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No description was provided on a shooting suspect, or suspects.

Detectives said the shooting doesn't appear to be at random. The events leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

