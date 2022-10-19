16-year-old shot and killed in McDonald's parking lot in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened at the McDonald's located at 4009 North Armenia Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the teen was with one group of people in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant, when a group in a passing car began firing.

The teen was found dead with a gun and shell casings next to him, suggesting he had been firing as well.

"Clearly, his intent, for whatever he was doing last night was not good," said O'Connor.

Police said his friends had run off by the time they arrived. The victim was the suspect in a recent armed robbery, but officers said they can't yet say if they're related.

"If you commit a crime with a gun in the City of Tampa, we are going to find you, and we are going to arrest you," O'Connor said.

They are currently scouring the area for surveillance video. Police are asking anyone with information to give Crime Stoppers a call at 800-873-TIPS.