Juvenile shot and killed at McDonald's in Tampa, police say

A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald's on North Armenia Avenue in Tampa Tuesday evening, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the McDonald's about a person that was shot.

Once on scene, patrol officers found a juvenile who was shot one time in the chest, TPD said. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the department have taken over the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.