16-year-old struck by truck, injured while waiting at school bus stop in St. Pete

A 16-year-old girl was struck by a truck while waiting on the school bus in St. Pete early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

At around 6:23 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to the intersection of 112th Avenue North and 4th Street North in St. Pete where a pedestrian was struck by a truck.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, a white Ford F150 had struck a 16-year-old girl who was waiting for the school bus. She sustained an injury to her foot but was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

She was treated and taken to All Children's Hospital. St. Pete police are now investigating the incident.

