17-year-old killed after being run over by a car, detectives say

Crime and Public Safety
Photo Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office 

BRADENTON,Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was killed on Saturday afternoon after a 19-year-old ran over him with their car, according to authorities. 

The incident occurred around 5:07 p.m. in the 4600 block of 4th Ave Dr E, Bradenton.

Detectives say they responded to a report of a teen having been run over by a car after an argument with the car's driver.

The driver, 19-year-old Josh Oviedo, fled the area and was arrested a short time later behind a shopping plaza, detectives said.

Detectives say Oviedo has been charged with murder. 