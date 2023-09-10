17-year-old killed after being run over by a car, detectives say

article

A 17-year-old boy was killed on Saturday afternoon after a 19-year-old ran over him with their car, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 5:07 p.m. in the 4600 block of 4th Ave Dr E, Bradenton.

Detectives say they responded to a report of a teen having been run over by a car after an argument with the car's driver.

The driver, 19-year-old Josh Oviedo, fled the area and was arrested a short time later behind a shopping plaza, detectives said.

Detectives say Oviedo has been charged with murder.