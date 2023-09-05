Bradenton man arrested after shooting into parking lot of funeral home following service, police say

article

A man was arrested after police say he opened fire on several people in the parking lot of a Bradenton funeral home following a service on Saturday.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Sean Phillips, 34, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection to a shooting that injured two people.

MORE DETAILS: Teenage girl and 35-year-old male injured in Bradenton shooting, police say

Detectives believe Phillips, who lives above the Shannon Funeral Home on 14th Street West, opened fire on several in the parking lot of the funeral home following a service.

Photo Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

One person returned fire, according to police, striking Phillips and a 13-year-old girl, who also lives above the funeral home. The girl is recovering at home, and Phillips remains hospitalized; police said he will be taken to the Manatee County jail after he is discharged.

NEW THIS WEEK: Water main break causes lane closure on segment of N. Himes Avenue: Tampa police

The man who returned fire is not facing charges in the case, police said. Bradenton police reported the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.