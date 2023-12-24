Expand / Collapse search

Driver dies after losing control, hitting tree on I-75: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man died after crashing into a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to troopers,

The Florida Highway patrol says the man was driving a Honda Accord north on I-75, south of the Pasco County Rest Area near milepost 277 around 12:46 p.m.

READ: FHP: Motorcycle flips during fatal Hernando County crash

According to officials, the driver suffered a tire failure and lost control.

Authorities say the car left the road and hit a tree. The man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died, according to FHP.