Driver dies after losing control, hitting tree on I-75: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man died after crashing into a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to troopers,
The Florida Highway patrol says the man was driving a Honda Accord north on I-75, south of the Pasco County Rest Area near milepost 277 around 12:46 p.m.
According to officials, the driver suffered a tire failure and lost control.
Authorities say the car left the road and hit a tree. The man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died, according to FHP.